More than 80 artists and artisans will line the walkways of Hoopes Park Saturday, Sept. 16, when Art in the Park celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Showing and selling their work at the annual event will be painters, jewelers, woodworkers, potters, soap makers, leathercrafters, textile artists, photographers and more.

Food trucks Irie Jamaican Queen and The Friendly Falafel will also be in the park, and music will be provided by Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment.

The annual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park, 100 S. Herman Ave., Auburn.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, email artintheparkauburn@gmail.com or call (315) 406-0097.

'Ducks of Hoopes Park' book reprinted for anniversary Susan Admiral Waby has reprinted her 2013 children's book, "The Delighted Ducks of Hoopes Park," to celebrate its 10th anniversary.