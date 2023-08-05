Boy Scouts of America Troop 21, of Auburn, recently attended the 2023 National Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.

The Jamboree, which takes place every four years, was July 17-28 and was attended by more than 17,000 Scouts. Activities included climbing, mountain biking, a BMX course, pioneering skills, paddle boarding, and rifle, shotgun and pistol shooting.

"It was a hands-on adventure that took you to places you never thought you'd go," Scoutmaster John Hai said in a news release. "It challenged you to try things you never thought you could do."

On their way to the Jamboree, the Scouts of Troop 21 stopped at Hersey Park. The next day, they visited Washington, D.C., including the Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials, the Washington Monument, the National Mall, the American History Museum, the National History Museum and the National Air and Space Museum. They later attended a Bowie Baysox vs. Harrisburg Senators baseball game.

Troop 21 is sponsored by the Owasco Fire Department and meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays. The troop is very active in camping, community service, outdoor skills and leadership roles, Hai said.

For more information about joining the troop, contact Hai at (315) 730-4319.