An Auburn brewery will be among the food and beverage producers showcased at the Taste NY program at this year's New York State Fair.

Next Chapter Brewpub, of Auburn, will be showcased in the new Taste NY Tasting Yard, which will be open during concerts at Suburban Park on the Geddes fairgrounds. The yard will also include Allied Brewing Co. of Altamont, Grow Brewing Co. of Geneva, McGraw Box Brewing Co. of McGraw, Nine Spot Brewing of Rochester, Simple Motive Brewing Co. of Yonkers and WT Brews of Baldwinsville.

“The New York State Fair has always strived to highlight the world class craft beer, wine, cider, and spirts made right here in our state," New York State Brewers Association Executive Director Paul Leone said in a news release. "We are thrilled to see the addition of the New York State Tasting Yard to this year’s fair; combined with the expanded presence in the Horticulture Building, fairgoers will have an expanded opportunity to sample a great variety of local craft beer throughout the entire fairgrounds. We are grateful for the efforts of Taste NY and the fair to make this happen year after year.”

Taste NY, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, will also have a presence at a new market and marketplace in the Horticulture Building, across from the Maple Booth, at the fair this year.

“While there are endless reasons to enjoy going to the fair, at the end of the day, it’s all about the food," state Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said. "Over the last decade, Taste NY’s presence at the New York State Fair has continued to grow and expand, providing a unique platform for our New York farmers and food and beverage producers to introduce their homegrown and made products to a wider customer base."

For more information, visit nysfair.ny.gov.

