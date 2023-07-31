The Auburn Chamber Orchestra recently received a $2,000 grant from nonprofit CNY Tuesdays, the orchestra announced Saturday.

The orchestra was selected from more than 300 nominations, becoming one of four organizations to receive a grant in July.

The orchestra will use the money to continue to bring free concerts to the Auburn area and beyond this coming season, its 37th. The orchestra is also welcoming new officers and directors this season: Auburn attorney Ally Colvin as president, music educator Amanda Franco as vice president, and Judi Dorsey and Sam Hensel, who both have musical backgrounds.

CNY Tuesdays is a philanthropic program of Upstate Shredding owner Adam Weitsman and his daughter Clover. Weitsman, of Skaneateles, also owns the Krebs, Elephant and the Dove and Clover's restaurants in the lakeside village.

For more information on the Auburn Chamber Orchestra, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com or facebook.com/auburnchamberorchestra.