Auburn native Dr. Thomas Donahue will perform a recital of popular and classical music on piano the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 27, at Willard Memorial Chapel.

Donahue, who has performed at the chapel several times before, has played music since he was 7. In a 2013 interview with The Citizen he said he doesn't get to perform often due to his work as a dentist.

Though mostly self-taught, Donahue has also taken master classes with teachers like Anthony Newman, who is renowned for his recordings of works by J.S. Bach on harpsichord and pipe organ. Newman is one of Donahue's biggest musical influences, he said, and baroque-era (1600-1750) compositions like Bach's are his favorite.

The recital will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., which is wheelchair-accessible through its north entrance off Seymour Street.

For more information, or to reserve seats, call the chapel at (315) 252-0339.