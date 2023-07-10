Educator Michael Reiff, of Auburn, recently had an essay about Jordan Peele's movie "Us" published in the book "Journeys Into Terror: Essays from the Cinematic Intersection of Travel and Horror."

Reiff's essay, "Vengeance, Voyage and Identity Deconstruction in Jordan Peele's 'Us,'" unravels "the multiple meanings and references" in the 2019 horror movie, Reiff said in a news release.

The essay is the first in the book, which is part of a series edited by scholars Cynthia J. Miller and A. Bowdoin Van Riper. The book is published by McFarland and is available at bookstores and on Amazon.

Reiff is a master educator at Ithaca High School and teaches film studies there. He lives in Auburn with his wife, Anna, and children, Jack and Claire. From 2012 to 2020, Reiff ran the "Classics at the Carriage House" film series at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art. His essays and film reviews have been published in U.S. and international journals, and previous editions of the McFarland series.