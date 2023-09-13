Organizers of Auburn's annual Juneteenth celebration said in a news release they're hoping to make the city one of the top three places in the country to celebrate the holiday next year.

U.S. News & World Report this year named Auburn one of the 13 best places to celebrate the holiday, which observes the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, in Texas at the end of the Civil War.

Organizers said planning is already underway for next year's Juneteenth. Partners will include the Booker T. Washington Community Center, the city of Auburn, Cayuga County, Wegmans, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, RB Entertainment, Auburn Public Theater, the Seward House Museum, Free'EM Ministries and the Hilton Garden Inn, as well as activists like Tia Gilliam.

"We encourage you to save the date on your calendar for June 15 at Booker T. Washington Community Center, as one of the best Juneteenth celebrations in the country!" organizers said.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov or auburndowntown.org.