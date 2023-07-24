Auburn Community Hospital has announced the addition of Dr. Doria Scotichini to its Auburn Heart Institute affiliate.

A cardiology specialist in Geneva, with more than 40 years of experience in cardiovascular disease, Scotichini "will continue to provide the same high level cardiac care as part of the Auburn Heart Institute," the hospital said in a news release. She is accepting new patients and her current patients are invited to continue to receive her care at the institute, located on the third floor of the hospital.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Scortichini’ s experience join the Auburn Heart Institute and Auburn Community Hospital," said Dr. Ronald Kirshner, chair and medical director of the institute. "Dr. Scortichini is recognized by her patients and colleagues throughout the Finger Lakes region as a very respected heart specialist who has been diagnosing, preventing, and treating heart disease in our region for years and will be a tremendous asset as we build the Auburn Heart Institute, and care for patients throughout the Finger Lakes."

Scotichini graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and completed her residency and a cardiology fellowship at Bronx Municipal Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Hospital, followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Montreal Heart Institute.

“I am excited to join the team at the Auburn Heart Institute, and to be part of Auburn hospital and this community," Scortichini said. "Dr. Kirshner and Scott Berlucchi are building a first-class comprehensive cardiology center, and I look forward to being part of this patient centered endeavor. The Heart Institute is committed to bringing in a very talented multidisciplinary team. These physicians are currently treating patients as we simultaneously begin building the new Heart Institute. I am impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital’s leadership has made in new technology and talent to care for all the patients in our region."

To schedule an appointment with Scortichini, call (315) 567-0540.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org.