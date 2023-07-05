Twelve Auburn gardens will be featured during a fundraising tour for Seymour Library on Sunday, July 9.

The Friends of Seymour Library will host the event from noon to 4 that afternoon. The tour will begin at Hoopes Park, where brochures and maps will be provided to participants. On the tour will be eight private gardens, including a Victorian orchid conservatory, topiary plants, colorful flower beds surrounding historic Auburn homes and more.

There will also be four public gardens: the city's Hoopes Park, the Auburn Permaculture Park urban food forest, the Seward House Museum's two acres of gardens and those of Seymour Library.

Additionally, six artists from Auburn and surrounding areas will paint "plein air" (French for "out of doors") at gardens of their choice during the tour, and display their paintings at the library at 3 p.m. A people's choice prize will be awarded at 4 p.m. Along with the paintings at the library, there will be music, refreshments and drawings for prizes.

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the event at Hoopes Park. The library is located at 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

Proceeds from the event will support the library's programs and services. The nonprofit Friends of Seymour Library works to promote literacy and attention on the library's services, facilities and needs; enhance community appreciation for the library; and facilitate gifts that can be used for its collection and other needs.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.