Spiritual life coach and meditation leader Joe Sarnicola, of Auburn, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to take the Warriors At Ease level one training course, he announced in a news release.

Warriors at Ease is a nonprofit dedicated to using "the healing practices of yoga and meditation to aid in the prevention and rehabilitation of physical and invisible injuries" of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

After completing the course, Sarnicola will offer sessions to active and retired military personnel and their families.

For more information, email Sarnicola at therestingsoul@protonmail.com.