The Cayuga Museum of History & Art announced Friday that it is receiving $100,000 to support a comprehensive new exhibit on the entire history of Cayuga County.

The Auburn museum is receiving a $50,000 Inspire! Grant for Small Museums from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and a 1:1 match from donor Brad Schwartz, the museum said in a news release. The money will support a curator position for two years, during which time they will develop an interpretive plan for the new exhibit.

The museum has hired Haley Boothe, who recently served as curator of the museum's Case Research Laboratory, for the new position. Her interpretive plan, which she has already begun, will include research from the museum's collection and input from community stakeholders and experts. The plan will then guide the design of the exhibition and future programming.

"The museum’s goal through the project is to tell the stories of historically excluded communities and individuals," the museum said, "explicitly building an exhibit that represents the national impact of Cayuga County’s history and how it touches everyone who visits the museum. ... A truly representative story of Cayuga County's impact on history, art and science."

Cayuga Museum Executive Director Kirsten Gosch added, “A comprehensive exhibit exploring the history of Cayuga County through everyone’s perspective will fill a need in the community for residents and tourists alike. The development of an interpretive plan is an important first step and I’m confident that Haley will approach this major project with consideration and creativity. I’m thrilled to see this work begin and extremely grateful for the support of IMLS and Brad Schwartz, and can’t wait to learn about the new discoveries that are made over the next two years.”

Christina Calarco, president of the museum's board of trustees, said the exhibit reflects how the role of the museum has changed since she became president in September 2016.

"The overhaul over our concepts and role in the community has become more focused and much work has been done to establish ourselves as the source of information and acknowledgement of our county's amazing part of American history," she said. "The recent support is going to allow this work to continue and create a much-needed repository and organization of the historical significance of our area. I look forward to seeing the results of the staff's dedication to this project and to be able to share this with our community.”

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.