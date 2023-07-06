The Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn will host a program on "The Angel and the Warrior" in the next installment of its "Out of the Attic" lunchtime lecture series.

Taking place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, the program will feature the love story of Emily Norwood Martin and Gen. Emory Upton. Don and Sharon Burkel will explore the letters and diary of Martin and Upton, their courtship, their families, Willowbrook and the various places they resided during their brief yet tragic life together.

Don Burkel is president of the Holland Land Office Museum in Batavia, and Sharon Burkel is president of the Historic Batavia Cemeter; both are also active in several other historical societies and art groups.

The lecture will take place in the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. Bagged lunches are welcome.

Virtual access to the lecture will also be available at cayugamuseum.org/lunchtime-lecture.

The lecture series features local experts leading unique discussions about items from the museum's collection.

Support for the lecture is provided by title sponsor Tompkins Community Bank, the New York State Council on the Arts and 2023 exhibitor sponsors.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.