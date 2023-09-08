The Underground Railroad Research Project will be the subject of an upcoming presentation at an Auburn museum.

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art will host recently retired Cornell University professor Gerard Aching's presentation of "Voices on the Underground Railroad" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

Aching, a W.E.B. DuBois Professor in the Humanities, will present based on his research and coordination of the Underground Railroad Research Project, which highlights its extensive roots in central and western New York, as well as the Finger Lakes region. His presentation will also feature a discussion on the new Underground Railroad Hub and Voices on the Underground Railroad websites.

The former features projects exploring the local impact and history of abolition and slavery in central and western New York, and the latter features short narratives written by Cornell students and mapped onto documented and rumored Underground Railroad stations in New York, including the Seward House Museum in Auburn.

The presentation will take place in the Carriage House Theater at the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Admission is free and open to the public, and reservations are strongly encouraged and donations are appreciated.

For more information, call (315) 253-8051 or visit cayugamuseum.org.