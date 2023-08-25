A Rochester metal band featuring an Auburn native on vocals will celebrate the release of its latest album this weekend.

Perspectives, a "nu core" band whose influences include Slipknot and The Acacia Strain, released the album "Coalescence" last week.

Moosic Entertainment said in a review, "From blistering riffs to emotional hooks, they've not only created a solid album but also a space for listeners to grapple with mental health, authenticity, and the struggles of life. ... 'Coalescence' deserves a prime spot on your playlist. Perspectives has truly etched their mark in the world of metal with this release, and it's a journey well worth experiencing."

The band will play an album release party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, and will also play at Hallowfest on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Sharkey's Bar & Grill in Liverpool.

Formed in August 2018, Perspectives features Auburn native Brian Hart on vocals. "Coalescence" is the band's first full-length album with Chad Douglas of A Greater Danger on vocals as well.

Hart joined the band last year, he told The Citizen.

"I used to be a 300-pound kid with a silly dream and now that dream is slowly becoming a reality," he said. "You can follow your dreams anywhere you live no matter who you are."

Perspectives will embark on its Initis Novis Tour in October with Dread Engine, stopping in Brooklyn, Baltimore, Columbus and more.

"Coalescence" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

For more information on Perspectives and "Coalescence," visit facebook.com/perspectivesnys.

