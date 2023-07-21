An Auburn native has released the second installment in her romance novel series, which was also acquired by a publisher.

Author Danielle Dexter, who writes under the pen name Danie Jaye, released "Elastic Hearts" through new publisher Phantom House Press on July 11. It is the second installment in the Salt City Diaries series, following last year's best-selling "Stupid Love."

Dexter told The Citizen the new book follows single girl Rachel Parker, who almost gives up on love again after dating a man who is "fifty shades of wrong for her." But after starting an anonymous blog, a surprise guest shows up at her door and, with little help from her overprotective best friend, Noah, she sets out to figure out who it was.

"Exploring the themes of forgiveness and closure, Rachel is ready to ditch those rose-colored glasses and see her relationships for what they are," Dexter said. "Only then does she see something (or someone) she never quite did before, leading to a kiss with devastating effects."

For more information on Dexter and the series, visit phantomhousepress.com or daniejaye.com.