Singers of all experience levels are invited to the next Broadway Karaoke Party at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater.

Hosted by the museum and the Auburn Players Community Theater, the July 21 event will offer attendees a night of "music, laughter and the best of Broadway," the museum said in a news release.

The event will take place from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. that Friday in the theater behind the museum, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

Admission will be $10 at the door, and a cash bar will be available. Parking will be available in the lot next to the theater or on Genesee Street in front of the museum.

The first Broadway Karaoke Night, which supported the museum and featured several raffles, took place in February.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or auburnplayers.org.