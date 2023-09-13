A member of Auburn's Tubman Troupe will perform an original one-woman show downtown this weekend.

Cari Clark will perform her show "Lotus Notes: A Tale of Truth and Healing" at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, on the Main Stage of Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

An author and poet originally from Syracuse, Clark has spent the last four years in Atlanta, "(leaving) her mark as a dynamic wordsmith with the ability to shift any room she walks into with powerful words of encouragement, real life experiences and healing," the theater said in a news release. Known as Red Lotus the Poet, Clark is also a playwright, actress, stage presence coach, motivational speaker and CEO and founder of Live to Create, which curates events for Black-owned businesses and artists that offer networking and collaboration opportunities.

Clark is also a co-founder of the Tubman Troupe, portraying Lady in Brown in its 2018 production of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf" at the Auburn theater.

"Cari continues to use the art of spoken word to create safe spaces for others to tell their stories," the theater said. "Audience members will follow along Cari's journey as she explores the healing process."

Tickets to the show are $20. Doors will open one hour prior to showtime.

The show is supported by the Audience Building Project, a program of the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with support from the governor and state Legislature.

For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.