The E. John Gavras Center in Auburn was recently honored as a School of Excellence by the National Association of Special Education Teachers.

It is the highest honor a private special education school can receive, the center said in a news release.

“We take great pride in the work that our certified teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals and therapists do with our children each and every day," Gavras community liaison Bob Padula said. "We have an unwavering belief in the potential of every person who comes through our doors.”

The center, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, also offers early intervention and day habilitation for adults with intellectual disabilities, and is an Article 28 clinic.

For more information, visit gavrascenter.com or naset.org.