A new historical marker recognizing Frances Brown, who served as matron of the Harriet Tubman Home, will be unveiled Saturday, July 8.

Brown served as matron of the home for aged and indigent Black men and women from 1908 through the final years of Tubman's life until Brown's own passing in 1929. She lived in a residence on Parker Street in Auburn that is presently occupied by Pauline Copes Johnson, a great-great-grandniece of Tubman.

Johnson will attend the unveiling event on July 8, which will take place with Auburn officials at 11 a.m. at the residence on 45 Parker St. Using Johnson's research the city applied for a $1,550 grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to install the marker.

For more information, visit auburnny.gov.

