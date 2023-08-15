As we ease toward the tail end of summer, the Auburn Y is busily preparing for the next school year! We eagerly look forward to our school-age child care program for fall, and we are excited to announce our first Camp Y-Owasco alum event. We also take a moment to acknowledge the significance of National Nonprofit Day on Aug. 17.

The YMCA's child care program has been a cornerstone of our mission, providing a safe and supportive environment for children to grow, learn and play. This year, our school-age child care program will be available before and after the school day at Owasco Elementary, the Y at 27 William St. and Weedsport Elementary, and afternoons at Moravia Elementary School. At the Auburn Y, our program will feature clubs, swimming and daily gym time. The programs will offer daily snacks, homework time and outside playtime. Our child care programs are New York state-licensed.

We are also excited to offer a School's Out program when school is not in session. This program will operate at the Auburn Y and is open to all school-age children ages 5 (kindergarten) to 10 years old. We have scheduled 26 days throughout the coming school year. This program offers structured, supervised activities to keep youngsters happy and engaged on school holidays and break days.

Visit our website, auburnymca.net, to learn more.

In the spirit of fostering lifelong connections, the Auburn Y and Camp Y-Owasco are excited to announce our much-awaited camp alumni event on Labor Day weekend. This event is a testament to the enduring bonds forged within the grounds of our beloved camp. For 100 years, camp has provided countless young people with unforgettable experiences, imparting invaluable life lessons and igniting a love for nature and community. Gather up your family and camp friends and get registered! Learn more on our website or by calling the Y at (315) 253-5304. As former campers and counselors gather to share stories, laughter and cherished memories, it reminds us that the camp is more than just a place. Camp is where lifelong friendships form, independence grows, adventure abounds and we all wish we could linger a little longer.

Amidst our excitement, we must pause to acknowledge National Nonprofit Day on Aug. 17. We join hands with other nonprofit organizations across our greater community to honor the hard work and dedication of countless individuals and organizations who tirelessly serve the needs of their community. It is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the collective impact of these organizations in building a better world. Nonprofits and charitable organizations can embody the best of who we are. They often play a crucial role in society by addressing various social, environmental and humanitarian issues. They often bring innovation and creativity, and experiment with new approaches and ideas that can lead to groundbreaking solutions. Nonprofits can bring people together and foster a sense of unity within communities by engaging individuals from different walks of life and creating a shared purpose.

We invite everyone to pause and reflect on all the fantastic organizations that make our community a better place. As we celebrate, it's essential to recognize that supporting these vital organizations goes beyond financial support, although that is important. Volunteering our time and skills, spreading awareness about their causes, and advocating for policies supporting their missions are also important. Every act of support, no matter how small, can make a significant difference.

Thank you to our community partners for your incredible work and for being an indispensable pillar in our community. Together, we will continue to create positive change and a brighter future for all.

As we head toward fall, we eagerly anticipate seeing familiar faces and welcoming new ones into the Y. Whether you're returning from a summer adventure, have been away for a while, or are looking to join us for the very first time, know that our doors are always open wide.