With the transitioning of the seasons always comes the excitement and refresh of change and opportunity. This fall at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, opportunities abound to capitalize on the excitement of change as we embrace the season and roll out a carpet of offerings to keep your household engaged, healthy and happy.

The popular and fast-growing sport of pickleball has something to offer the whole family. You can find it right here at the Auburn Y! With a newly created league night on Wednesdays, which begins Sept. 27, and a family fun Learn 'n' Play offering on Sundays, all ages and abilities can come to the Y to play, to learn and to have fun along the way!

To help you fall into fitness, we’ll be adding some new classes: an evening yoga class beginning this month, and in October, we’ll be adding an evening cycle class. Along with the evening cycle class, we’ll have the first session of one of our newest program offerings, Pre/post-natal Barre Intensity. It will be held from 11:15 a.m. to noon Sundays beginning Oct. 15. Don't let the "Intensity" in the name deter you from attending this six-week program. Join certified Barre Intensity instructor Marie as she delivers a class with low-impact barre movements, focusing on breath control, alignment and core/pelvic floor conditioning. Newborns up to 4 months may attend, and medical clearance is required.

Another new offering, TogetHER, We Lift! is an eight-week program designed to teach women how to properly move their bodies and utilize free weights and barbells in the weight room. The class begins on the TRX level by teaching proper movement and form before progressing to adding load to those movements and transitioning what’s been learned into the weight room. The program begins from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, and will run until Wednesday, Nov. 29, with no class Nov. 22.

The popular perennial favorite, volleyball, is gearing up for another season, which will begin on Thursday, Sept. 21. We are offering recreational, intermediate and competitive divisions to accommodate the varying levels and development of play, so get your team registered, as those slots fill up fast! The season culminates in playoff games on Nov. 9.

Keeping stride with all the new and returning programs for the fall is Give Running a Try! a one-month trial of our run group, so if you’re new to running or think you might like a structured routine or are unsure, give it a try! It’s free to Y members and $55 for nonmembers.

And don’t forget! We do offer personal training, so if you’re looking for something specific or want to get a good workout in but don’t like the idea of a group class and don’t know what to do on your own (and maybe want to get a jump on fitness for the holidays!) give us a call! Initial consultations with a trainer are no charge, so come and see what it’s about!

As with all of our upcoming programs and events, keep tuned to our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information, including pricing, and don’t hesitate to give us a call or stop in!