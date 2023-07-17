The Auburn YMCA-WEIU invites breast cancer survivors to a day of relaxation on the shores of Owasco Lake at Camp Y-Owasco on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Y's Breast Cancer Survivor Family Day will include yoga, kayaking, canoeing, the camp's ropes course, archery, team-building games, nature walks, speakers, swimming and lunch.

Kathy Chaykosky, a cancer survivor, author and life coach, will lead a workshop on journaling. Activities will be facilitated by camp staff.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the camp, 4187 Sam Adams Lane, Owasco. It is free thanks to support from the Saint Agatha Foundation, and is recommended for breast cancer survivors only.

For more information, visit auburnymca.net or call (315) 253-5304.