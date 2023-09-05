A 9/11 Memorial Climb will be available from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn.

The climb, a tradition on Sept. 11, commemorates the heroism and sacrifice of the firefighters who climbed the stairs of the World Trade Center during the attacks of that day in 2001.

The climb is free and open to all first responders and the public; no preregistration is required. The Y's day pass fee will be waived for nonmembers who participate.

Wearing full gear or weighted vests will be welcome; a weighted vest and a step mill will be available as well.

For more information, visit auburnymca.net or call (315) 253-5304.