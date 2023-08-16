Pastor Ted Freeman, of Auburn, has announced the formation of an exploratory committee to rebuild New Guinea, the predominantly Black settlement along the Owasco River in the early to mid-19th century.

Freeman, who is chief steward of FREE'EM Ministries, is a descendant of New Guinea settlers Harry and Kate Freeman, who also helped John Hardenbergh found the city of Auburn.

In a news release, Freeman said he is reaching out to the city's historic and cultural sites to be part of the committee.

Freeman spoke about the settlement, and his new book, "God's Free-Man," at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater on Wednesday. He called New Guinea "14 acres on the upper Owasco River of freedom, income and security" and "the epicenter for the burgeoning African American community." He also said the settlement was a significant part of the Underground Railroad in Auburn.

For more information, email Freeman at theothemeek.tf@gmail.com​.

