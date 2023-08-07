Katie MacIntyre, of Auburn, has been named second vice chair of the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council Board of Directors.
The board is the governing body for the council, which is chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to administer the Girl Scouts Leadership Experience across 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania. The board consists of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit and corporate executives and more.
MacIntyre is a manager of marketing products for National Grid.
For more information, or to complete a form if you're interested in becoming part of the board, visit gsnypenn.org/board or email boardofdirectors@gsnypenn.org.