This month marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg on July 1-3, 1863.

I received several requests for information recently. George McGraw wanted any information I might have on the 111th Infantry and their participation in the battle. And this week, Brian Latimer was looking for information on Willowbrook and Violet Martin Wilder. Three of the Martin daughters married into the military, and their husbands became generals at that! Emily married Brevet Gen. Emery Upton, Evelina married Gen. Andrew J. Alexander, and Violet married Gen. Wilber Wilder.

This set me on a new journey of discovery, including weekly visits this month to the Cayuga County Historian's Office to do research. In the files there on the 111th, I read the list of the men mortally wounded in the battle. Two were from Owasco, George Pickard and Henry Van Etten.

I knew about George Pickard and his service in the 111th at the Battle of Gettysburg. I have written previously in The Citizen about him. He died from a head wound in a hospital in Pennsylvania. I wrote about the plight of his wife, Jane Francisco Pickard, and found her application to obtain a widow’s pension of $8 a month very interesting. She was now alone to raise her two boys, ages 7 and 9 years old. In the Pickard file, I read the papers showing how her two sisters gave witness of their knowledge of her husband, giving further proof of their marriage and even acting as midwives at the birth of their two children. Also in the file, I read Gen. Clinton D. MacDougall, of Auburn, had testified that George received the head wound on the first day of the three-day battle.

The other Owasco soldier killed at Gettysburg was Henry Van Etten. I only found his name and locality, and must research him further.

While working on these records, James Stebbins came in to see me at the town hall. He is descended from Roderick White, who fought with the 8th Infantry in the Civil War. Roderick is buried in Fort Hill Cemetery and after our talk, I now have another stop on the walking tours I give there. I was so impressed with Roderick’s story and the dedicated, loyal service he provided to the people of Cayuga County and Auburn.

Jim told me how Roderick was captured and sent to Libby Prison. He escaped, and was recaptured. They then sent him to Andersonville! Oh no! That horrible place. He somehow survived, and when he was released after the close of the war, Jim told me they had to put six layers of clothing on him to “bulk him up” when his picture was taken.

He became involved in local government and was able to obtain two cannons used in the Civil War and placed near City Hall grounds. When you see them, think of this soldier who survived being a prisoner in two squalid prisons in the Civil War.

The Cayuga County Historian's Office has a thick file on Roderick White. The file contains the letters sent to his family from 1861 to 1865. They are in neat cursive writing, and tell of his experiences during the war. Almost 50 letters are in the file. I can’t wait to read them.

Other Owasco veterans serving in the Civil War are Thomas Bassett and Henry G. Wycoff of Company E of the 4th New York Heavy Artillery, J.S. Bouilett of Company K and David Reid and Peter Shellenberg of Company I.

At the dedication of the Gettysburg monument to the 111th Infantry, C.D. MacDougall said, "I would raise an arch commemorative of American valor across the chief avenue of our nation’s capital or at the entrance to the National Cemetery at Arlington. I would erect it to infuse the spirit of valor in the breasts of the youth of our land, to show to the nations of the earth, to whom we once called ‘rebel,' we now call as friend and brother, believing he is as true to the old flag today as you who fought to protect it; and to demonstrate that every vindictive and uncharitable recollection of the unhappy strife is forever banished. I would rear as a notice to the world that we have a united country, and that they who insult that banner, with the increasing stars, do it at their peril.”