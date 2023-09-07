A play about women lighthouse keepers of the Great Lakes will be performed at the Aurora Free Library on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Written and performed by Anna Marck, "Women of the Watch: Keepers of the Light" is a 45-minute play with music, laughter and simple storytelling, the library said in a news release.

The play follows Marck as she relives family trips to lighthouses in Michigan, which kindles her passion to share the stories of the area's women lighthouse keepers. Her play details the lives of four of them.

"As she steps into these brave women’s shoes, she discovers the tragedy of the hardships they faced and the beauty of their spirits," the library said.

The play will take place at 7 p.m. at the library, 370 Main St., Aurora. It will be followed by a Q&A with Marck.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The show was commissioned by the Lorenzo Cultural Center in Macomb, Michigan.

For more information, contact Aurora Free Library Director Sandy Groth at (315) 364-8074 or email aurorafreelibrarycny@gmail.com.