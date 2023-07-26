Aurora native Matt Haenlin will bring his band, Little House Blues, to the village's Morgan Opera House for a concert on Saturday, July 29.

The Massachusetts band draws inspiration from the Chicago blues scene of the mid-20th century, and music icons like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, James Cotton, Louis Jordan and Johnny Lee Hooker.

The band interprets standards of the period, honoring their inventors, and also plays originals and contemporary covers "in a way that tries to sustain the essence of the blues: a good time, danceable antidote, however fleeting, to the feelings of self-doubt, weariness and despair so undeniably a part of everyday life, that are the blues as such," the Morgan Opera House said in a news release.

The band features Haenlin on electric guitar, as well as Bill Blatner on blues harp and vocals, Nina Rossi on electric bass and Ben Sears on drums. The band formed in 2017 and began performing the following year. Haenlin is co-founder of the band Cart Blanch, which built a following in central New York and Boston in the '90s and 2000s.

Admission to the concert is free and open to the public, but donations will be welcome.

For more information, visit morganoperahouse.org or call (315) 364-5437.