After returning last year for the first time in almost a decade, AuroraFest will once again be held this weekend.

The village of Aurora's traditional late summer celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The theme of this year's festival is "Grateful Dead or Alive," inspired by the Dead & Company anniversary concert at Cornell University in May. Some members of the band stayed in the Cayuga Lake village that month, festival organizers told The Citizen.

In keeping with the theme, wearing tie-dye or Grateful Dead clothing will be encouraged. There will be a tie-dye station at the festival, as well as AuroraFest bandanas available to purchase.

AuroraFest events will begin with yoga and a run at 9 a.m. in the Wells College Boathouse on Main Street. The Aurora Farmers Market, with crafters, food and other vendors, will begin there at 10 a.m.

The traditional George and Gloria Peter Parade will line up at 2 p.m. and begin at 3 p.m. at the Aurora Fire Department, and proceed down Main Street to Wells. It will feature Grateful Dead-themed floats, marching bands (including official Buffalo Bills drumline DownBeat Percussion), the Wells stagecoach, classic cars, community members and more. A goddess and a cricket for the parade will once again be named, inspired by the story of the goddess Aurora and the prince she asked Zeus to grant eternal life. Though immortal, the prince continued to age, so she turned him into a cricket out of pity.

As the parade concludes, the AuroraFest celebration will take place at the AA Field at Wells College from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be field games like a pie eating contest and sack races, food trucks Pete's Treats, Pizzeria Azzurri and Muzzi's D'Italia Ice, beverages by Grisamore Cider Works and Treleaven and Bright Leaf wineries, and snacks provided by the Southern Cayuga boys soccer program.

Performing live music at the celebration will be Steam Boiler Works from 4 to 4:30 p.m., Flea Circus from 5 to 7 p.m. and Cruise Control from 7 to 9 p.m.

Then, from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Peter Palooza will serve as a finale for AuroraFest at 461 Main St. in the village. The event will include live music by Radio London, of Ithaca, with a surprise guest recording artist. There will also be free food and beverages, and more can be brought. The event is named after the late George and Gloria Peter, both prolifically active community members.

Admission and parking for AuroraFest is free and open to the public.

For more information, to register as a vendor, to enter the parade or to learn about volunteer and sponsorship opportunities at the festival, email aurorafestcommittee@gmail.com.

