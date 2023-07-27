Two Auburn museums will present a talk by "God's Free-Man" author Ted Freeman in August.

Freeman will discuss his recent book, which the museums described as "a deeply personal narrative that combines family and history" in a news release, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. The talk is presented by the Cayuga and Seward House museums.

In the book, Freeman challenges the notion that his ancestors Harry and Kate Freeman, who helped John Hardenbergh found Auburn in the 1790s, were his slaves. The author writes about his ancestors' role in settling the city and its African American community, as well as subsequent generations of his family and their impact on Auburn.

Freeman, of Orlando, Florida, is a past director of the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn and was involved with the National Urban League movement for more than 45 years.

The talk will include a book signing as well. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations to the museums will be appreciated. A cash bar will be available, and the book will be available to buy.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at cayugamuseum.org/gods-free-man-book-talk or by contacting the Cayuga Museum at (315) 253-8051 or geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org.

