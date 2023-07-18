Happy summer! We wait so long for our more casual, carefree summer days!

Pleasant weather and longer days make getting outside and being active much more effortless. We can benefit from our plentiful farm stands and local farmers markets and enjoy long evening walks, a swim, a boat ride or other adventures on our beautiful lakes. As you head out, remember to pack a water bottle. Staying hydrated is extremely important, especially on our steamy summer days. Be sure to drink before you are thirsty. Thirst could be a sign that you are already low on fluid.

Adventures on the lake or in the pool make a central New York summer so wonderful, but being vigilant about water safety is essential. Never swim alone. When children swim, ensure they are always actively supervised. Teach children to swim where a lifeguard is on duty or a responsible adult has agreed to watch children without distractions. It's good for inexperienced or non-swimmers to wear a Coast Guard-approved lifejacket, and when on the water boating, there are definite rules about lifejacket use. One important water safety reminder is that panicked individuals can easily overpower rescuers. Teach children to "reach, throw, don't go." Taught in the Y's "safety around water" classes, this method has an individual use a long object to reach out for someone and pull them to safety. By using this technique, children and adults can help others while not compromising their safety. The Y is always here to help by providing opportunities to learn water safety and swimming skills. Looking to cool off this summer? Join us at the Y or Casey Park Pool. The Y operates the Casey Park pool in conjunction with the city of Auburn. It will be open noon to 6 p.m. daily through Aug. 25.

We are excited to offer opportunities for the community to get healthy outside this summer. We will offer a Walk, Roll, and Stroll program at Emerson Park at 10 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) through Aug. 11. Enjoy some companionship while you get moving on the easy-to-traverse paved paths. While we have designed this for new moms to get out and move, everyone is welcome to participate. This program is free and open to the public. Please meet at the bridge (over the outlet) by the main parking lot.

When the weather is hot and you are active outside, it's good to exercise caution. Being hot for too long can create health concerns, especially for older adults, young children and those with chronic diseases. Warning signs of heat exhaustion include feeling dizzy, muscle cramping, weakness, confusion, fatigue and heart palpitations. If you notice any of those symptoms or feel unwell, go indoors immediately, rest in a shady space or place with an air conditioner, drink water and sponge off with cool water.

According to the Mayo Clinic, If your symptoms don't improve within an hour, you feel worse or you have an elevated temperature, it is vital to seek medical help immediately.

Whatever your summer plans are, we hope you will spend some of it with us here at the Y or in one of our many summer activities:

• There is still time to register for our July 19 visit from Mayukwa Kashiwa, who will bring us an interactive African village drumming experience to the Y. We will leave our seats and dance, drum, jump and laugh! If you missed last year's event, sign up and check out this 10 a.m. visit.

• On July 30, we will have a visit from the Mega Bubbleman at 10:30 a.m. There is always an opportunity for everyone to get involved in this fun interactive, life-sized bubble extravaganza.

• At 10 a.m. Aug. 14, we will have a visit from Dan the Snake Man, who offers a unique opportunity to experience many species of exotic reptiles.

All three of these programs are open to the community. Please preregister on our website, auburnymca.org, or at the Y. Each program is only $5 per family for members and $10 per family for the general public.

Remember to sign up for the Auburn Downtown Mile as it returns after a several-year hiatus. Join us Friday, Aug. 11, for the mile, followed by music and festivities sponsored by Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District and the city of Auburn.

We hope everyone has a beautiful summer. Y staff is busy creating programs and planning for fall, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Y.

Remember your sunscreen!