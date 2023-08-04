David Wilcox Features editor Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It wasn't until the June afternoon when Kassidi Streeter was sworn into service as an attorney that she realized she made history.

Streeter, 26, an Auburn native who practices with the firm WHMB P.C., is the first Black attorney in the Cayuga County Bar Association.

WHMB partner Roberta Williams shared the news with Streeter's father at the June ceremony. When she found out, Streeter was excited but nervous to be such a significant first, she told The Citizen.

"(I'm) adding to the history of an already very historical city," she said. "But I knew there would be a lot of pressure from the community to portray myself a certain way and live up to a certain standard."

One of three children to Jeff and Stacey Streeter, Kassidi grew up in Auburn and graduated from the city's high school before enrolling at Syracuse University. At first she was interested in medicine, mainly psychiatry, but taking a few law classes led her to switch majors. She also joined the university's chapter of prelaw fraternity Phi Alpha Delta.

Next, Streeter attended New England Law in Boston, and received her graduate degree there in May 2022. During the COVID-19 pandemic she took her classes online from Auburn, which allowed her to begin interning for Williams at WHMB. All of its clients love Streeter, Williams told The Citizen, and the new attorney's skills include her grasp of many areas of law and her familiarity with the community.

"I came to Auburn in 1987 and it has always amazed me that we have not been able to attract and keep professionals of color in light of the fact that Auburn is such a mixed ethnic and racial environment," Williams said. "Kassidi brings that to the table, along with her special understanding of the issues of this environment. She can hear and understand issues from a different perspective."

According to 2020 data from the American Bar Association, about 5% of attorneys in the country are Black, while 13.4% of the total population is. The same data tallied 142 attorneys in Cayuga County.

(Though Streeter is the first Black attorney to become part of the county bar, she is not the first to practice locally. Angela Winfield began doing so in 2009 as part of Syracuse firm Barclay Damon LLP. She attempted to join the county bar at the time, she said, but never received a reply. She is now vice president and chief diversity officer with the Law School Admission Council.)

Streeter currently focuses on family and some criminal law at WHMB, where she became a full-time attorney after being sworn into service in June. The diversity of areas of law drew her to the field initially, she said, and family law stood out from the rest due to its potential for helping people of all backgrounds and improving their dynamics at home.

Other attorneys in Auburn have been helpful, Streeter said, and have made themselves available for advice. Meanwhile, she's taken the opportunity to go back to Genesee Elementary School, where she learned, and share some advice of her own with the students there now. On a few occasions she has spoken with them about the importance of school and preparing for a career — even a historic one.

"Hopefully the students I've talked to ... see the importance of setting goals and staying focused," she said, "to make yourself and your community proud, even those who may have doubted you."