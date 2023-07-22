On July 4, 2023, the United States celebrated 247 years as a free and independent country. This freedom was the result of the Declaration of Independence being signed on July 4, 1776, which officially recognized our freedom from England.

This holiday made me wonder how the idea of being “independent” relates to the Zonta mission to make the world a better place for women and girls.

The internet describes the definition of having “independence” or being “independent” as the state of being free of the control of another person, country or entity.

Since 1919, when the first Zonta Club was formed in Buffalo, the members of Zonta have worked to ensure that all women and girls have an opportunity to live their lives in a safe, productive and healthy environment according to their individual life choices.

The Zonta Clubs worldwide have worked to provide programs that help women and girls become independent and decrease their dependence on situations that prevent them from achieving their full potential.

In order to achieve these goals on a local and international level, the Zonta Club of Auburn participates in several programs designed to help women and girls work toward their ability to be independent. Zonta strongly believes that by providing education, preventing childhood marriage, protecting human rights and recognizing gender equality, we help make the world a better place for women and girls.

Some of the educational opportunities are various scholarships, such the Amelia Earhart Fellowship, Women in Business, STEM and Jean M. Coon scholarships, and the Young Women in Public Affairs Award. We also work with local government to pass laws to prevent childhood marriage, protect human rights and promote gender equality.

In addition, in 1936 the first Z-Club and Golden Z-Clubs were formed in Burbank, California. The purpose of these clubs is to encourage the involvement of all high school and college students in projects that help them to develop communication and leadership skills, explore career alternatives and increase their local and international awareness and understanding through service and advocacy. The Zonta Club of Auburn sponsors a Z-Club at Auburn High School, and a Golden Z-Club at Cornell University in Ithaca.

The Zonta Club of Auburn works with several local agencies, such as Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and its Domestic Violence Intervention Program, the Rescue Mission and SAVAR to assist women who are in need of help in order to transition to a safer environment.

On an international level, we work with the United Nations and UNICEF in order to help promote the programs that address the issues of education, safety, health and equal rights for women and girls.

Zonta Clubs also participate in several campaigns throughout the year, such as International Women’s Day, Human Rights Day and the "Zonta Says No" domestic violence campaign.

The Zonta Club of Auburn extends a big "thank you" to the community and our sponsors for your support in helping us to make the world a better place for women and girls.

Please visit our Facebook page @ZontaClubofAuburn to learn more about what we do.

For more information regarding the Zonta Club of Auburn, please visit our website at zontadistrict2.org/auburn or email us at auburn@zontadistrict2.org.