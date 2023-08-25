Each watershed’s physical characteristics, such as its shape, size and contours, are entirely unique, much like an individual. It’s no wonder that some lakes have been given personhood status for their protection, granting rights and legal protections analogous to what a person has.

Owasco Lake is relied upon by over 45,000 people for its drinking water and recreational assets, and as the lead watershed inspector over the past few years, I’ve seen the watershed’s entire life cycle, from season to season, and listened to the landscape’s varying needs. I’ve witnessed the watershed become scarred from natural and man-made causes, and I’ve seen it repaired, much like how our ailments can be repaired by modern medicine. We, as a watershed community, must continue to listen to the landscape, and tend to it as it has tended to us for centuries.

Since becoming the lead watershed inspector, my role in the community swiftly changed from being a lifelong native who was concerned about the future of our lake, to becoming a dependable resource for the lake’s protection. With over 208 square miles, numerous tributaries and Owasco Lake itself to monitor and protect, I worked diligently to serve the landscape with future generations in mind. Throughout various changes in the staffing of the Owasco Watershed Inspection and Protection Division, I often took on these tasks alone. At times, I was independently managing over 100 sites, communicating with dozens of landowners and contractors, addressing incoming complaints, and working with cross-jurisdictional agencies. Fortunately, Jillian Aluisio, our former watershed inspector who worked alongside me for 1.5 years, implemented significant improvements to the watershed division’s efficiency, allowing us to cover more ground in less time. Despite these changes and difficulties, the division successfully achieved 100% compliance in 2021, and about 90% in 2022.

The success of the division is a testament to the collaborative spirit that defines this community. During my tenure as your lead watershed inspector, I have had the privilege of witnessing one of Owasco Lake’s greatest strengths — a community deeply dedicated to watershed conservation and a sense of pride in protecting this invaluable resource. The remarkable rate of voluntary adoption of best management practices by local farms, the community’s stewardship of the land and the tireless efforts of various organizations in management planning and conservation implementation have truly impressed me. We owe our achievements to unwavering support and technical guidance from the Soil and Water Conservation Districts, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, local highway departments, code enforcement officers, town planning board members, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, local producers and the wider watershed community. In their collective efforts, these stakeholders have showcased the power of cooperation and teamwork, proving that when we work together toward a common goal, we can accomplish remarkable feats. It is, and has always been, this unity that underpins our progress in safeguarding Owasco Lake, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations. As we move forward, let us continue to build upon this collaboration, for it is the key to conserving the vitality of Owasco Lake for all.

In contrast, I have identified that one of the greatest challenges to watershed protection is the ability to manage varying opinions on how to best improve water quality. Protecting water quality in a community is a shared responsibility, and it is essential to recognize that differing opinions and perspectives on what is best for Owasco Lake can either hinder or enhance progress. Achieving improvements to water quality is a complex process, and it requires a delicate balance of understanding to overcome. Moving forward, we must recognize that the management of these opinions can either divide us or unite us in pursuit of a common goal: the protection of Owasco Lake. While it is natural for people to have differing ideas about how to best safeguard the community from harmful algal blooms, by respecting those perspectives we open the door to finding innovative and inclusive solutions. By engaging in open dialogue, sharing information and fostering an environment of mutual respect, we can bridge the gap between opposing views and build a vision for the future of Owasco Lake. Ultimately, the lake’s well-being is a matter that impacts us all, regardless of land use, affiliation or background. Instead of allowing these differences to deter progress, it ought to be embraced as a well-informed opportunity for growth and development. As I depart from this role, I sincerely hope that the community remembers that our collective goal is to safeguard these resources for future generations. By working together, we can ensure that the legacy we leave behind is one of unity, stewardship and a healthier Owasco Lake.

As my time as your lead watershed inspector comes to an end, I find myself reflecting on the profound connection between the unique characteristics of each watershed and the people who depend on it. Owasco Lake with its distinct features is not just a body of water. It is a lifeline for over 45,000 individuals. In witnessing the watershed’s life cycle, I have observed both its vulnerabilities and its remarkable resilience and capacity for healing. This experience has reinforced the importance of viewing water bodies as more than just a resource. As I pass the torch to Abigail Hai, our new watershed inspector, I have great confidence in our allies and the larger watershed community to continue this progress. Let us reciprocate the care and stewardship Owasco Lake has provided us, and secure a harmonious future where the lake thrives, and its waters remain a source of life for all.

Ally Berry is lead watershed inspector with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. For more information, visit owascoinspection.com.

