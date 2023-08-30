The 19th annual Book Lovers Ball, a benefit for the Aurora Free Library, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Aurora Inn, 391 Main St., Aurora.

The fundraiser will feature a dinner by the inn's chefs, Finger Lakes wine and beer, dancing to live music by The Destination, a silent auction and more. Auction items will include handmade goods and overnight stays.

Tickets for the ball are $100 before Sept. 4, and $120 after. This year, proceeds will support long-needed capital projects at the library, including repairs to the roof, front steps and side door. Funds will also go toward the installation of air conditioning in the Morgan Opera House located on the second floor of the library building.