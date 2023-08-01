Elbow pain is a very common ailment that presents in most health care practices on a daily basis. While elbow pain in and of itself is common, there is a variety of different ailments that occur in the elbow. Fortunately, the elbow is constructed in a manner that helps differentiate the painful anatomy by region. This article will reference the elbow from the anatomical position, which is with the arm at the side of the body, the elbow straight or fully extended, and the palm facing forward. In this position, we can regionalize the elbow by anterior (front), posterior (back), medial (inside) and lateral (outside).

Lateral elbow pain is commonly caused by chronic or acute irritation of the tendons as they connect to the outside part of the elbow. This is referred to as tennis elbow. It is usually worse with grasp and lift movements and activities. Applying ice for 10 to 15 minutes followed by stretching the wrist extensors (back side of the forearm) for one to two minutes, three to four times per day is an excellent initial approach. If the pain pattern includes burning pain, an entrapment of the radial nerve should be considered and seeing a trusted health care provider is suggested.

The medial side of the elbow is a bit more complex. The tendons that flex the wrist and fingers attach to the medial elbow and can be irritated at the attachment. This is known as golfer's elbow. The ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL, sits under the flexor muscles. Both the flexor tendon and UCL are commonly injured in sports. The ulnar nerve sits deep to the UCL and flexor muscle group. Pain on the inside of the elbow that is accompanied by numbness or tingling in the ring and pinky fingers may indicate involvement of the ulnar nerve.

On the back side of the elbow is the attachment of the triceps tendon. This is a less common area of pain unless the patient is involved in forceful activities involving pushing such as weightlifting or competitive football. The bone that the triceps attaches to is called the olecranon and is shaped like a hook. When the elbow is straight or fully extended, the hook sits in a corresponding indentation or fossa. If the elbow hyperextends or if the UCL becomes loose, the tissues in the fossa can be pinched and irritated. This is called posterior impingement syndrome. Since underlying causes are likely to be present, a visit to your trusted health care provider is warranted with a resulting X-ray. If there is a swelling on the back of the elbow that may or may not be painful, this is usually olecranon bursitis.

The main structure on the front side of the elbow is the biceps tendon. Pain in the front of the elbow that gets worse with lifting and flexing the elbow usually indicates the biceps tendon. If you are involved in heavy repetitive lifting either occupationally or recreationally, degeneration and partial tears are high on the list. Complete tears or ruptures of the distal biceps tendon are usually acute, with a pop, a high level of pain, deformity and immediate loss of function. The distal biceps also have an offshoot called the bicipital aponeurosis that attaches to the medial side and supports the flexor tendon attachment, so it may be involved with golfer’s elbow or UCL injuries.

Red flags of seriousness when trauma is involved are the inability to turn your palm up and down, or the inability to fully extend the elbow. If either of these are present following a trauma such as a fall with an outstretched arm, you should have an X-ray performed as soon as possible, as these are reasonable signs of a fracture or serious soft tissue injury. If the elbow is visibly hot and/or inflamed without a previous history of underlying disease, such as gout, you should see a medical provider since an infection may be present, including Lyme disease.

Overuse injuries previously described can usually be managed with a combination of rest (avoiding the aggravating activity), ice applications, gentle stretching exercises and over the counter medications. Should the symptoms and functional loss last longer than 14 days, professional assistance should be sought out. If you have a trusted health care provider, start there. In the case of trauma with the described limitations, emergent care for an X-ray should be immediate. If deficits are not present then the acute care of rest, ice and OTC medications would be the best route. As with overuse injury, if the traumatic injury is no better in 14 days, then professional health care services should be sought.