The shoulder joint has been said to require the fine-tuned ratio of mobility to stability. Shoulder anatomy is designed to allow a vast range of motion and at the same time remain stable. However, when this highly mobile joint is put under stress, such as trauma, it is more likely to shift from being mobile to being unstable. According to the National Library of Medicine, shoulder dislocations account for about 50% of all major joint dislocations, and is the most dislocated joint in the human body.

Shoulder dislocations typically occur secondary to a trauma, with the arm in a vulnerable position. The shoulder can dislocate anteriorly (to the front), posteriorly (to the back) or inferiorly (out the bottom). Dislocation in the anterior direction is by far the most common direction for the shoulder to dislocate, accounting for 97% of shoulder dislocations. Shoulder dislocations are common in sports such as football, wrestling, ice hockey and baseball. Falling with an outstretched arm is another common mechanism. Automobile accidents make up the last very common cause of shoulder dislocations.

If you suffer a shoulder dislocation, it is important to have it evaluated for any associated vascular (damage to an artery) or neurological (damage to a nerve) injury. X-rays should be taken both before the shoulder is relocated, and after it is relocated look for any evidence of a fracture, which is common with dislocation. It is important to know that once the shoulder is relocated, it should be immobilized for several weeks to ensure that a pattern of recurrent dislocation does not begin. After several weeks of immobilization (typically four to six weeks), the patient should start supervised physical therapy. The goal of supervised physical therapy is to restore functional range of motion while preventing any additional dislocation episodes requiring assisted relocation. Each time the shoulder dislocates after the original episode reduces the opportunity of non-surgical recovery.

If during the immobilization period or during the early period of physical therapy the patient should experience subsequent dislocations, an MRI with contrast material injected into the joint should be performed to assess the shoulder for a labrum (cartilage) tear, referred to as a Bankart lesion or possibly a more complex labrum tear. Labrum tears are more commonly associated with anterior shoulder dislocations in patients younger than 30. As we age, the likelihood of sustaining a rotator cuff tear increases.

As physical therapy begins, exercises will only be prescribed or performed in the most stable of positions that do not cause the patient to be apprehensive or have a feeling that the shoulder will dislocate. There are also modalities, such as ultrasound, that have been shown to increase tensile strength of the tissue that may be incorporated into the treatment plan. Kinesiotape or K-tape may be used to provide the patient with feedback to help decrease the chance of recurrent dislocation.

As the rehabilitation process progresses, the physical therapist will safely test the shoulder to expand the range of motion with which strengthening exercises can be performed. Ultimately, the goal will be to restore full unrestricted range of motion. Assuming no underlying or complicating lesions, this process can take six to nine months. To minimize the chance of recurrence, the patient will have to continually perform a maintenance routine of exercises specifically designed to promote shoulder stability.

If one of the previously mentioned lesions, such as the Bankart lesion, or a possible fracture is present, then surgical repair is necessary to improve the architecture of the joint. There are several different procedures available depending on the type of lesion that is present. The most common is to repair the labrum back to the socket (glenoid) and then tighten the ligaments (capsule) to ensure structural stability. Recovery from this type of surgery is lengthy, taking between six and 12 months to return to strenuous sports and/or physical occupations.

The post-operative protocol is very specific and, as with the non-operative protocol, is designed to prevent recurrent episodes of dislocation. This is not the type of surgery you would entertain trying to recover from on your own. If per chance you are told that you can rehabilitate from this type of surgery on your own, you may want to seek another opinion before starting this process. Shoulder dislocations can occasionally be uneventful. More times than not there are complicating factors, as has been previously discussed. If you rely on your shoulder to perform your athletic endeavor or to function successfully in your occupation, do your homework when choosing your medical team to maximize your recovery.