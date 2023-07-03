Osteoarthritis is perhaps the most common type of arthritis in the human body. The cost of osteoarthritis is not just measured in dollars and cents, but in human cost as well. A study published in 2021 stated that the financial cost of OA in health care dollars is about $6.3 billion. The authors also reported an estimated 78 million adults will have OA by 2040, and point to OA as a leading cause of disability and economic stress. A 2017 study reports that OA of the knee accounts for about 80% of all OA cases and has doubled in prevalence since the mid-20th century. The past consensus has pointed to increased longevity and a high body mass index as primary culprits for reduced ability to prevent this disorder. However, recent evidence is now challenging this consensus and helping to drive non-operative treatments.

While there are many different types of therapeutic injections, the most common are corticosteroid, hyaluronic acid, platelet-rich plasma and mesenchymal stem cells.

A comprehensive review article showed that corticosteroid injections provide short term (up to 13 weeks) reduction of pain and improved function. As with all available injections, corticosteroids do not improve the damaged architecture of the joint. This is one reason for the short-term response. Hyaluronic acid, or joint-lubricating injections, are considered a “long-term” therapeutic choice because their positive effects may last up to 26 weeks. Platelet-rich plasma is derived from the patient's own blood. The cells are then injected into the tissue of choice, in this case the knee. Plasma is considered a healing agent and has been shown to be better than hyaluronic acid, especially in mild cases of OA. When used in severe cases of OA, outcomes are less encouraging.

Mesenchymal stem cells taken from either bone marrow or adipose tissue are showing promise, especially in slowing the progression of arthritic joint degeneration. According to a recent study, “preliminary phase I and II studies are demonstrating their long-term efficacy and safety." Once again, stem cells may help with halting progression but won’t fix the damaged architecture.

While the role of BMI in long-term degeneration is now being questioned from an evolutionary perspective, weight loss continues to display positive short-term effects, including pain relief, improved function and improved endurance. A recent study out of Wake Forest University demonstrated that participants achieving a 20% loss of body weight had decreased inflammatory markers, walked farther and reported less pain. So, while the long-term association of BMI to knee pain and OA is being questioned, weight loss of 20% of body weight remains a viable short-term strategy.

The Arthritis Foundation has reported on large studies involving glucosamine-chondroitin sulfate being used to treat patients suffering from OA. Two large studies showed GCS to be safe and effective in the treatment of OA. One study showed GCS to be as or more effective than Celebrex. No major side effects were reported in the studies, but it is known that GCS may interact with warfarin (Coumadin). For patients who do not tolerate non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, GCS may be a viable option.

Low-level laser therapy has been around since the 1960s and gained popularity in Canada. The one area that LLLT has an excellent track record in is wound healing. In the area of OA, there are some recent studies specifically in the knee that show promise. The catch, if you will, is that there are several factors that must align to maximize efficacy, otherwise you may be better off with a flashlight. The first is that most insurances do not cover the treatment, making it an out-of-pocket expense for the patient to the tune of $700 to $900. It can take up to 30 treatments to gain the anticipated outcome. If the light dose, intensity, frequency, position and/or length of treatment is not precise, then the treatment may fail. The area of LLLT lacks standardization, so results vary device to device and manufacturer to manufacturer. Patients with a history of epileptic seizures or cancer, or who are or may be pregnant, should not receive LLLT. While there is promise for the future of laser therapy, it is currently a roll of the dice.

Physical therapy is a historically common strategy for treating OA of the knee. While physical therapy does not treat the arthritis directly and will not influence the architecture, it is effective in improving range of motion, reducing pain and improving daily function. Physical therapy can be used in conjunction with any of the previously mentioned treatments. It continues to be evident that there is rarely a single treatment method that is effective in the treatment of any disorder. Multifaceted treatment plans typically work the best. If you have OA of the knee, speak to your trusted health care provider about an individualized plan that will effectively meet your treatment goals.