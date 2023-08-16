The Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Camp Y-Owasco will hold the first Camp Y-Owasco Alumni Weekend on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, at the camp in Owasco.

The much-anticipated event will take place "in the spirit of fostering lifelong connections," the YMCA said in a news release. It is open to all camp alumni and their families.

"This event is a testament to the enduring bonds forged within the grounds of our beloved camp," the YMCA said. "For 100 years, camp has provided countless young people with unforgettable experiences, imparting invaluable life lessons and igniting a love for nature and community."

Attendees will be able to stay in camp facilities or on the grounds Friday, Saturday or both, or just spend the day at the event on Saturday. Camp program areas will be open that day.

For more information, visit auburnymca.org/camp-y-owasco-alumni-weekend, email Camp Y-Owasco Alumni Committee Chair Luke Netti at lukenetti@gmail.com or call the YMCA at (315) 253-5304.