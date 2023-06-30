Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY will host its third annual Cancer Care Celebration Saturday, July 8, at that evening's game between the Auburn Doubledays and Geneva Red Wings at Falcon Park.

The celebration of the practice's history of cancer care since 2012 will include a first pitch by lifelong Auburnian, Doubledays booster and cancer survivor Bennie Duckett. He will also lead cancer survivors onto the field before the game, with an escort from Doubledays players, and fireworks will follow the game. The first 500 people through the gate will receive a free T-shirt.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and gates at the park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn, will open at 6 p.m. The rain date is July 15.

The event is free and open to the public. Free tickets are available at any of the practice's three offices or https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ejsnzncs87e6e283&oseq=&c=&ch=.

For more information, visit hoacny.com/contact/auburn-ny or auburndoubledays.com.