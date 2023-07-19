Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca’s third annual golf tournament is Friday, Aug. 11, at Meadowbrook Golf Club. All funds raised support agency programs and services that empower thousands of individuals and families to transition from poverty to economic security.

We have been fortunate over the years to partner with so many wonderful businesses, organizations and individuals who help us raise much-needed discretionary revenue through our fundraisers, which have been lifechanging for so many of our neighbors in need. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our 2023 tournament sponsors: R.G. Wright Agency (tournament sponsor), Wegmans (dinner sponsor), Reagan Companies (lunch sponsor), Costello, Cooney and Fearon (refreshment sponsor), ACC Technical Services (hole-in-one sponsor), Savannah Bank (golf towel sponsor), Cayuga Lake National Bank (gift bag sponsor), and hole sponsors Auburn Discount Liquor, Borsa Apartments, Bouley Associates, CLS Cremation Services, Committee to Elect Chris Petrus, Generations Bank, Humphrey’s Catering, Medent, Nascentia Health, NUCOR, The Printery, John Rossi, Springside Inn, Brian and Dee Dee Schenck, Thurston Law Office and Upstate Paving.

CAP serves 7,000 individuals annually in Cayuga and Seneca counties through over 40 programs designed to alleviate hunger and homelessness, help domestic violence victims, prepare individuals for the workforce, provide early childhood development, improve health outcomes, strengthen families and mitigate crisis. The money raised from the golf tournament and other agency fundraisers throughout the year directly benefits local families and is critical to their journey from poverty to economic security. CAP’s programs and services are largely funded through federal, state and local grants. They make up a significant portion of the agency’s budget and allow us to implement innovative programs that treat the root causes of poverty locally; however, they come with very strict guidelines and defined allowable costs. People living in poverty face a complex set of circumstances that don’t neatly fit into that framework. Discretionary revenue, raised through private donations and CAP fundraisers like the golf tournament, allows us to provide essential unrestricted assistance that leverages additional resources to remove considerable burdens and aid in our customer’s journey toward self-sufficiency.

One of the many examples that exemplifies what unrestricted aid can do is seen in Melissa’s story. She came to us right before the holidays in 2022, a single parent with a young son who experienced a series of unexpected circumstances and became homeless. She immediately began collaborating with a CAP case manager to address her immediate needs while working on long-term goals, which included sustainable, safe permanent housing. She was a perfect candidate for CAP’s federal grant-funded rapid rehousing program, which is a solution to homelessness designed to help families quickly exit homelessness and return to permanent housing with resources and services that are tailored to the unique needs of the household. Through regular meetings between Melissa and her case manager, she was able to build a solid pathway to permanent housing using her strengths with a host of tools, graduated assistance through grant funding, and holistic resources from other CAP and community programs designed to treat her multidimensional set of circumstances. Within six months, she was on her own, safely living in a new apartment with her son and enjoying the little things like cooking dinner together, something we all deserve to do. Throughout the course of the six months, there were many insurmountable barriers in her path. Thanks to the kindness of our community and their generous support of our mission, we were able provide normalcy in the midst of crisis and provide hope and opportunity. The discretionary revenue helped with Christmas gifts for her son and a holiday meal when she was at a low point, as well as clothing, essential household items and moving expenses, transportation, child care and other miscellaneous expenses that, if help wasn’t available, would have knocked her off-course from achieving her goals and possibly back into homelessness.

It's often these little things we take for granted that are incredibly impactful and empowering in breaking the cycle of poverty. With your help, we are able to tackle these immense challenges, try new approaches, invest in emerging efforts and create meaningful change that makes a difference for Melissa and thousands of others.

There is still time to make an impact through our largest fundraiser of the year. Limited foursomes and sponsorship opportunities are available; raffle item or monetary donations also play an important role in the success of the event. To become a part of the golf tournament or learn more about how your investment in CAP can change lives, visit caphelps.org, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155 or email jrossi@caphelps.org.