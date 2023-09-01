Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca is pleased to welcome the Upstate University Hospital’s mammography van to our Auburn office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. The mobile mammography program was started through New York state’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” breast cancer initiative and continues with the support of Upstate University Hospital. The program’s aim is to get rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women on New York. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms — X-rays of the breasts — are the most effective screening procedure for the early detection of breast cancer. The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the-art 3-D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room. We encourage women 40 years or older who have not had a mammogram in the past 12 months and are not experiencing breast pain to schedule an appointment. To schedule an appointment, women should call (315) 464-2588 or visit upstate.edu/noexcuses.

Even though the holiday season is months away, we have exciting news to announce. To further leverage resources and the reach of the Christmas Elf program, CAP is partnering with Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County’s Holiday Helper Program and the United Way of Cayuga County to administer assistance to families in need. For the past 35 years, CAP’s Christmas Elf program has impacted tens of thousands of Cayuga County children and their struggling families. For low-income families and those living in poverty, the holidays can be anything but merry and bright. During any given month, they face impossible choices and make incredible sacrifices. It’s often not just a lack of food or whether to choose to pay the rent or an electric bill. It’s an exhaustive burden filled with complications at every turn — a lack of transportation or child care to maintain employment, a lack of skills to meet the needs of the labor market, not having professional clothing to succeed in job interviews, or not being able to routinely go the doctor to be healthy enough to go to work every day, for example. Add in the extra expenses of the holiday season and the desire to give their children a sense of normalcy, and the memories and magic of the season that their friends, neighbors and classmates experience, and it’s overwhelming.

In 2022, Christmas Elf provided assistance to 1,298 children and their families. The Holiday Helper Program assisted an additional 336 children and their families. We anticipate the need to be as great or greater this year, and together we have the opportunity bring together an extraordinary group of volunteers, local businesses, organizations and our generous donors to administer a meaningful program that will provide a brighter holiday for struggling families. The impact of Christmas Elf and the Holiday Helper Program would not be possible without our community, the village behind us that shares our commitment, believes in our vision and contributes resources to provide hope and opportunity for our neighbors in need. We have a group of local businesses on board to collect donations of new toys and books, host giving trees or help with administrative components of the program. If you are interested in joining them or volunteering your time, you can email elf@caphelps.org or call (315) 255-1703 ext. 155. We will have more information available soon on ways to donate. Families who wish to apply will only see some minor changes on their end. The application process will be similar to years past; however, a program distribution day will be held in mid-December. Applications will be accepted Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. Information on how to apply will be released in October.

We would like to extend a huge "thank you" to the hundreds of donors who contributed to our Cereal for Summer Campaign. We were blown away by the generosity and the impact it has had on addressing childhood hunger. Food insecurity continues to be on the rise in neighborhoods throughout Cayuga County. CAP’s Food Pantry serves 434 households on average per month and delivers 165 food boxes through our Mobile Food Pantry — a 21% increase in need over the previous year. September is Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign to inspire people to take action and raise awareness about hunger. Please join us throughout the month as we share easy ways you can make a difference from donating, volunteering, learning more about hunger in our neighborhoods and advocating for change. Visit caphelps.org, follow us on Facebook @cayugaseneca or email questions@caphelps.org to learn more.