The Prison City Ramblers car club will hold a cruise through Auburn honoring first responders beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Cars will gather at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. All owners of classic and show cars are invited to participate.

The cruise, which will take place at 25 mph for about 30 minutes, will be led by Brian Dahl of the Throop Fire Department.

The cruise will take the following route:

• Right on Lake Avenue

• Left on Metcalf Drive

• Right on Thornton Street

• Left on Anthony Street

• Loop through The Commons on St. Anthony

• Right on Anthony Street

• Right on Dunning Avenue

• Right on Genesee Street, through downtown Auburn

• Left on North Street and remain in right lane to honor the Auburn Police Department

• Left on Nelson Street

• Left on Seymour Street

• Right on North Street and stay in right lane to honor Auburn Memorial Hospital and Finger Lakes Center for Living

• Left on York Street

• Right on Division Street

• Left on Beech Tree Road

• End at Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Throop

There will be a concession stand at the Throop Fire Department, which donated its parking lot for the event. Ramblers volunteers will be at the entrance to assist with parking.

Donations will be welcome at the department. The Ramblers recently donated $7,000 in proceeds from their annual Father's Day Car Show at Emerson Park to local charities.

For more information, find the Prison City Ramblers on Facebook.

