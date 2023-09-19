A lot of people view the fall season as a "new year" of sorts, me included. The kids are back in school, college classes are back in session, ice cream stands are closing (bummer) and the change of pace is palpable. Now is a great time to start a new routine, challenge yourself and finish out the fourth quarter strong!

Often, new health habits are associated with the beginning of the year, but I will let you in on a secret: It doesn’t have to be New Year’s Day, the first of the month or even Monday to start a new wellness habit. You can choose any day, any time to start or stop a habit that will improve your fitness, sleep, mindset or diet. The fall season is the perfect time to get excited about what else you can accomplish this year! Can you go the rest of the year without a glass of wine? How about committing to running a race in the next three months? The choice is yours, but here are a few ideas to kick off your wellness habits this fall:

Healthy snack swaps. Football Sundays are about to get a lot more interesting! The internet is full of amazing healthier alternatives to your typical snack foods, such as pizza, dips and desserts. Think sweet potato nachos with Greek yogurt dip instead of sour cream, cauliflower pizza crusts with fresh herbs on top, and protein-packed buffalo chicken wing dip with celery. No matter what the delicious, cheesy, comfort food is, there are simple and easy swaps to make it taste just as good with just a few better ingredients. The best part is, if you don’t tell anyone it’s healthy, I bet they won’t even notice the different. Shhhh.

Golden hour walks. There is nothing better than a crisp evening walk in the fall! Research shows that walking (or moving in any way) for just 10 minutes after your evening meal helps improve digestion, minimizes blood sugar spikes and improves your ability to fall asleep by regulating your circadian rhythm. Fall is the perfect season to implement a "golden hour" evening walk because the temperatures tend to be cooler and it's just beautiful out. After dinner walks can be a weeknight activity for the whole family, especially the dog. Bonus points if you bring a hot lemon tea along!

Set mini goals. Annual and quarterly goals are great, but sometimes they seem so big that you can feel lost about where to start. I strongly believe setting yourself mini goals on a daily or weekly basis creates momentum, builds confidence and gives you stackable wins toward a bigger project or dream. For example, one mini goal might be to drink a glass of water before every meal for one whole day. If you want to do a three-day stretch of the goal, even better, but starting with one day is easy, doable and trackable. Another mini goal might be planning out your dinners for the entire work/school week and sticking to them, or getting in 30 minutes of movement for four days in a row this week. These might seem small, but that is what makes them achievable! Set mini daily or weekly goals over the next month, and you will be amazed at how accomplished you feel after you knock them down one by one.

Pumpkin everything. Fall means one thing and one thing only: pumpkin flavor is back! Coffee, cakes, doughnuts, pretzels, beer, bread, you name it — it comes in pumpkin. If you look beyond all of the pumpkin-flavored treats, using the real fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) provides a ton of quality health benefits. Pumpkin, this season’s star ingredient, is full of micronutrients such as potassium, vitamin A and fiber. Pumpkin is a great ingredient to add to soups or hummus, or even as a roasted veggie on a salad. Pumpkin seeds make a great snack after they have been roasted with just a pinch of salt! Pumpkin is a filling fruit that can help improve your eyesight and skin, and even prevent hypertension. This fall is a great time to experiment in the kitchen by making pumpkin a staple on your dinner table, not just a front porch decoration!

Enjoy all this season has to offer with the cooler weather and abundance of fresh produce that fall provides. Use the season of change to implement new wellness habits today!