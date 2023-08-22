Cayuga Community College has received designations recognizing its service to military-affiliated students and their families.

The college was recently named a Military Friendly School and a Military Friendly Spouse by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned business. It is the sixth consecutive year the college received the first designation. The designations are determined by data and survey responses from institutions, with more than 1,800 participating this year.

“Our community at Cayuga is always appreciative of our military-affiliated students, their families, and their sacrifices, and recognizes that they are invaluable members of our College,” director of the college's Office of Community Education and Workforce Development Emily Cameron said in a news release. “The support we offer these students and their families comes from every department at Cayuga, so it requires a college-wide commitment to ensure they have access to the full range of benefits, opportunities and programming they’ve earned through their service.”

The college's services for military-affiliated students include campus and social networking events, a separate orientation program, a Veterans Club, workshops with guest speakers about local services and more. Both the college's Auburn and Fulton campuses also offer a reserved social space exclusively for military-affiliated students and their families, and programming honoring veterans in November.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/students/services/veterans or militaryfriendly.com.