Several Cayuga County-area Girl Scouts earned a President's Volunteer Service Award as members of Troop 40408, of Wolcott.
The troop logged 1,137 hours of service in 2022, qualifying it for a group Gold Award. The award recognizes outstanding volunteers whose service positively impacts the community.
The members of the troop are:
- Jane Ayers, of Wolcott (189 hours)
- Bonnie Thomas, of Wolcott (145 hours)
- Madelyn Clark, of Wolcott (121 hours)
- Angelie Sperling, of Martville (97 hours)
- Hailey Sherman, of Sterling (30 hours)
- Brionna McDonald, of Red Creek (46 hours)
- Aleita Mercer, of Cato (133 hours)
- Talia Maurizio, of Martville (127 hours)
- Mackenzie Morrissette, of Red Creek (153 hours)
- Hannah Doll, of Red Creek (96 hours)
Thirteen Girl Scouts and five adult volunteers in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council earned the award for a collective 3,015 hours of service.
For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.