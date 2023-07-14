Several Cayuga County-area Girl Scouts earned a President's Volunteer Service Award as members of Troop 40408, of Wolcott.

The troop logged 1,137 hours of service in 2022, qualifying it for a group Gold Award. The award recognizes outstanding volunteers whose service positively impacts the community.

The members of the troop are:

Jane Ayers, of Wolcott (189 hours)

Bonnie Thomas, of Wolcott (145 hours)

Madelyn Clark, of Wolcott (121 hours)

Angelie Sperling, of Martville (97 hours)

Hailey Sherman, of Sterling (30 hours)

Brionna McDonald, of Red Creek (46 hours)

Aleita Mercer, of Cato (133 hours)

Talia Maurizio, of Martville (127 hours)

Mackenzie Morrissette, of Red Creek (153 hours)

Hannah Doll, of Red Creek (96 hours)

Thirteen Girl Scouts and five adult volunteers in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council earned the award for a collective 3,015 hours of service.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.