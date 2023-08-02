SAINT MICHAEL'S COLLEGE
Quinn Daniel Hukee, of Auburn, graduated in May.
SUNY CORTLAND
President's list (A- or better)
• Miranda Aldrich, of Port Byron (psychology)
• Keeley Cutillo, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Emily Fedrizzi, of Genoa (criminology)
• Kaleb Frierson, of Moravia (biology)
• Amanda Horton, of Moravia (early childhood education: B-6)
• Grace Murphy, of Auburn (inclusive education childhood)
• Riordan Parker, of Auburn (sport management)
• Kylie Rejman, of Locke (inclusive early child education: B-2)
• Kate Scanlan, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Kaeleigh Sciria, of Auburn (history)
• Molly Walter, of Aurora (inclusive education childhood)
Dean's list (GPA 3.3 or higher)
• Miranda Aldrich, of Port Byron (psychology)
• Nicholas Audioun, of Port Byron (political science)
• Kenedie Botindari, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Gabriella Cordary, of Locke (sociology)
• Keeley Cutillo, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Skylar Dutcher, of Moravia (early childhood education: B-6)
• Emily Fedrizzi, of Genoa (criminology)
• Grace Ford, of Auburn (psychology)
• Kaleb Frierson, of Moravia (biology)
• Stefanie Gera, of Auburn (exercise science)
• Sage Haines, of Auburn (criminology)
• David Hickey, of Auburn (adolescence education: math)
• Isaac Holden, of Auburn (fitness development)
• Amanda Horton, of Moravia (early childhood education: B-6)
• Briance Love, of Auburn (inclusive education childhood)
• Abigail Mucia, of Cayuga (early childhood education: B-6)
• Grace Murphy, of Auburn (inclusive education childhood)
• Riordan Parker, of Auburn (sport management)
• Patricia Parshall, of Moravia (health care management)
• Natalee Reese, of Port Byron (criminology)
• Jacob Reilly, of Auburn (business economics)
• Kylie Rejman, of Locke (inclusive early child education: B-2)
• Kate Scanlan, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Kaeleigh Sciria, of Auburn (history)
• Donna Todd, of Auburn (early childhood education: B-6)
• Ariez Vanderpool, of Auburn (graphic design and digital media)
• Rebekah Waldo, of Auburn (exercise science)
• Molly Walter, of Aurora (inclusive education childhood)
• Caroline Wilkinson, of Cato (early childhood education: B-6)
• Sydney Wise, of Port Byron (exercise science)
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.