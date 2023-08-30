CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Class of 2023 graduates
Associate of Applied Science
- Braiden Alexander, of Auburn
- Cole Carpenter, of Auburn
- Allison Crawford, of Auburn
- Kylie Deyo, of Auburn
- Emmanuel Frausto Llanes, of Sterling
- Connor Harrington, of Cato
- Diane Henderson, of Weedsport
- Ian Janas, of Auburn
- Melanie Klein, of Auburn
- Mary Leja, of Auburn
- Andreah Lytle, of Scipio Center
- Pauly Maloney, of Martville
- Sydney Merkley, of Auburn
- Catherine Meyers, of Auburn
- Anthony Militello, of Auburn
- Ashley Moniz, of Auburn
- Ashley Moore, of Auburn
- Marissa Moore, of Auburn
- Lauren Patti, of Union Springs
- Emily Sbelgio, of Auburn
- Hailey Short, of Auburn
- Jenna Sliwka, of Auburn
- Debra St. Martin, of Auburn
- Jacob Steinbacher, of Auburn
- Michael Sylvester, of Cayuga
- Ryan Teabo, of Auburn
- Christopher Vermeulen, of Auburn
- Sonja Weston, of Weedsport
People are also reading…
Associate of Arts
- Lauryn Abar, of Auburn
- Maximino Alvarez, of Auburn
- Jennifer Baker, of Auburn
- Kurina Baker, of Auburn
- Grace Cady, of Cato
- Sarah Casselman, of Auburn
- Claudia Chetney, of Auburn
- William Coleman, of Auburn
- Nathan Conklin, of Martville
- Anna Cummings, of Auburn
- Carson Denny, of Martville
- Richie Desauguste, of Auburn
- Alexsandra Ellinger, of Moravia
- Jacob Field, of Weedsport
- Sharon Foster, of Auburn
- Leroy Glaum IV, of Auburn
- Aaron Green, of Auburn
- Brooke Green, of Aurora
- Haleigh Hotaling, of Auburn
- Ashley McLeod, of Auburn
- Jeremy Miller, of Auburn
- Evan Miner, of Auburn
- J'Anne Mizro, of Auburn
- Taylor Moore, of Port Byron
- Amelia Musso, of Auburn
- Marrin Owens, of Union Springs
- Cassandra Pickering, of Auburn
- Karen Quezada, of Auburn
- Fiona Reohr, of Auburn
- Jason Say, of Auburn
- Megan Sczerby, of Auburn
- Jocelyn Smith, of Cato
- Monica Stein, of Auburn
- Mary Suslik, of Weedsport
- Donna Todd, of Auburn
- Troy Wagner, of Auburn
- Kyleigh Walton, of Weedsport
- Haley Watkins, of Cato
- Travis Weatherbee, of Auburn
- Grace Wiseman, of Auburn
- Joshua Wlad, of Auburn
Associate of Science
- Alaina Bates, of Auburn
- Jacob Beckman, of Auburn
- Justin Booras, of Auburn
- Sydney Chell, of Weedsport
- Jenna Clark, of Auburn
- Garrett Cochrane, of Auburn
- Katie Colarocco, of Cato
- Cayla Cornelius, of Auburn
- Abigail Cuipylo, of Auburn
- Raizel Demaria, of Auburn
- Adam Gagnier, of Auburn
- Emilia Gislason, of Port Byron
- Alexa Hicks, of Sterling
- Richter Hill, of Auburn
- Hilary Karlik, of Auburn
- Jacob Maloof, of Weedsport
- Samantha Miller, of Auburn
- Misty Mills, of Auburn
- Michael Partlow, of Weedsport
- Brianna Perkins, of Auburn
- Klender Quezada, of Auburn
- Macenzie Reese, of Port Byron
- Stella Reohr, of Weedsport
- Alyssa Smithler, of Auburn
- Hope Sorber, of Auburn
- Anna Stannard, of Moravia
- Nicholas Thurston, of Genoa
- Hannah Wilkinson, of Weedsport
- Lewis York, of Auburn
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.