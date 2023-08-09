SAINT MICHAEL'S COLLEGE
Quinn Daniel Hukee, of Auburn, graduated in May.
ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY
Dean's list (GPA 3.6-4.0)
• Ellie Dann, of Auburn, a member of the class of 2026 and graduate of Auburn High School
• Allison House, of Weedsport, a member of the class of 2026 and graduate of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School
SUNY CORTLAND
Graduates
• Nicholas Audioun, of Port Byron, political science
• John Bates, of Genoa, exercise science
• Christopher, Chase of Weedsport, health
• Gabriella Cordary, of Locke, sociology
• Nicholas Dec, of Auburn, physical education
• Kaleb Frierson, of Moravia, biological sciences
• Stefanie Gera, of Auburn, exercise science
• Madison Guy, of Moravia, childhood education
• Lindsey Jones, of Moravia, early childhood/childhood education
Aileen Mack, of Auburn, adolescence education: English
Molly Ukolowicz, of Meridian, business economics
Rebekah Waldo, of Auburn, exercise science
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net.