CANISIUS COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Morgan Cook, Auburn High School Class of 2022, 3.92 GPA

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Julia Ambrose, of Auburn, and Lindsey Smith, of Moravia, presented research projects at the 13th annual Student Research Conference held May 24. Ambrose, class of 2023, presented a research talk, "Identification of Functional Interactors of hRad9b," and was awarded Best Research Talk. Smith co-presented "Punitive or Restorative? Reflections on Current Teachers' Classroom Management Practices," and was awarded Best Social Sciences and Liberal Arts Poster Presentation.

LE MOYNE COLLEGE

Graduates

• Hunter Church, of Locke, a Bachelor of Science in biology

• Ize Goodfriend, of Auburn, a Bachelor of Science in psychology

• Nina Lin, of Weedsport, a Bachelor of Science in biology

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Gracie Barraque, a freshman biology major from Auburn

• Kathryn Brown, a junior accounting major from Auburn

• Jon Budelmann, a senior nursing major from Auburn

• Shannon Casper, a junior human resource management and management and leadership major from Auburn

• Julie Cook, a freshman nursing major from Weedsport

• Maria Lafleur, a junior history major from Auburn

• Joseph Leonti, a senior biology major from Owasco

• Delaney Lovell, a junior political science major from Auburn

• Abigail Martin, a senior nursing major from Auburn

• Anna Montgomery, a junior political science major from Auburn

• James Musso, a freshman undeclared major from Auburn

• Peter Prue, a junior biology major from Auburn

• Thomas Radley, a junior marketing major from Auburn

• Grace Smith, a junior psychology major from Port Byron

MORAVIA HIGH SCHOOL

Grade nine

High honor: Synae Bartholomew, Kylee Cooper, Matthew Dann, Jeffrey Gettel, Maeve Green, Makena Gruver, Aleph Harris, Kendall Hess, Eli Landis, Brooklyn Lott, Karson Mackey, Nola Mulvaney, Keira O’Connell, Brooke Proper, Morgan Rejman, Elijah Schweska, Madison Starner, Katherine Steigerwald, Zachary Szachta, Dominick Todd, Natalie Torok, Caroline Wasileski, Spencer Weed

Honor: Corina Connor, Olivia Harvey, Lashley Heredia Castillo, Cadence Wade

Grade 10

High honor: Alexander Almeida, Vivian Amos, Hunter Boynton, Isabel Burgman, Xinzu Chen, Octavius Cobb, Kemper Fairweather, Olivia Genson, Emily Griffin, Lillian Miller, Donovan Miner, Wyatt Moore, Elizabeth Morgan, Emilio Oralls, Evelyn Ottaviano, Nicholas Plue, Lucian Shea, Noah Shreffler, Lily Stryker, Westin Walker

Honor: Ava Albanese, Julianna Andersen, Jacob Anderson, Molly Bieling, Jade Bradshaw, Daisy Drake, Douglas Fitzsimmons, Benjamin Hack, Jessalyn Jones, Julius Jones, Riley Jones, Annelise Kraan, Emily Lyman, Thomas Palmer, Scott Raymond, Greyson Springer, Brandon Vasquez Herrera, Patrik Walters, Frank Williams, Nathan Witten

Grade 11

High honor: Tyler Bell, MaKenna Caza, Daniel Clarke, Christopher Conklin, Cole Cuddeback, Allyssa Gettel, Jackson Hares-Ryan, Xavier Harvey, Ethan Hudson, Allison Kehoe, Aiden Kelly, Luke Landis, Ayden Makala, Allison Manning, Megan Marsh, Kaylee Miner, Moriah Morris, Daniel Murphy, Drew Nye, Alexis Partridge, Kyler Proper, thomas Quaile, Kaiden Sharpsteen, Jordan Smith, Corbin Walters, Abram Wasileski

Honor: Robert Balk, Michael Chambers, Gabriella Heim, Frederick Hess, Reagan Lamphere, Katelynne Lamphier, Madison Reilley, Gabrielle Thilburg

Grade 12

High honor: Kyler Adams, Heidi Andersen, Julia Anderson, Bernice Balk, Bethany Baran, Logan Bell, Kylee Boyle, Elijah Burke, Dallas Carr, Samantha Evener, Samantha Fragala, Jenna Grey, Zachary Griffin, Madison Guinta, Chloe Hanson, Ashley Heredia Castillo, Grace Ike, Tayden Johnson-Stayton, Bailey Karlik, Corinne Leonard, James Nalley, Kyle Phillips, Gwendolyn Sisson, Elizabeth Steigerwald, Mya Stewart, Nathan Thompson, Amber Tibbits, Kayleigh Utter, Joy Weed, Caitlin Whaley

Honor: Angelina Bogart, Brandon Brotherton, Thomas Burgman Jr., Lindsey Gentilcore, Ashley Grobelny, Braden Mason, Jade Moffitt

MORAVIA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Grade six

High honor: Carmen Badman, Myah Badman, Madison Benson, Ryan Birmingham, Chase Cornell, Lucas Craig, Joshua Hack, Evelyn Harriger, Kaidence Heath, Killian Lamphere, Kenzie Langtry, Danica Lasher, Bria Mulvaney, Juliana Mulvaney, Kendall Murray, Hailey Palmer, Emily Plue, Isabella Smith, Matthew Sorrentino, Cadence Thilburg, Lily Turner

Honor: Andretti Albanese, Briella Andersen, Claire Botsford, Carter Davenport, Averleigh Evangelista, Genesis Freeburger, Molly Golden, Briany Herrera, Brooke Lansdowne, Adeline Mackey, Dylan Mantey, Alyssa McCormick, Gracie Mix, Wesley O’Connell, Tirzah Pantophlet, Kamrenn Petty, Bailey Sabin, Hailee Turcsik, Brycen Warne

Grade seven

High honor: Weston Albanese, Carson Andrews, Emily Austin, Kae Bouton, Jayden Cole, Robert Eakin, Averie Foster, Ella Green, Nicholas Kelly, Asante Lamb, Hayden Lott, Andrew Manning, Hayley Murphy, Leoncia Oulianova, Brayden Perreault, Natalie Reeves, Emily Renahan, Abigail Ritchie, Ella Rogler, Chloe Rusaw, Sophie Salazar, Aime Squires, Rae Starner, Jack Stryker, Lena Stuart, Logan Torok, Haydin Walker, Saree Weed, Malcolm Wimmer, Peyton Wright

Honor: Mya Adams, Annabelle Badman, Nixon Bianchi, Abbigail Combes, Olivia Gagnon, William Harris, Mitchell Laning, Madison Lansdowne, Alejandro Montalvo Rodriguez, Shyanna Oursler, Ian Proper, Jake Renahan, Taleigh Sheppard, Jenna Stayton, Kylee Strickland, Haylee Swan, Colton Wahl, Cailee White, Tristan White, Jackson Woodward

Grade eight

High honor: Hayden Albanese, Nicholas Almeida, Wyatt Anthony, Brennan Carr, Lucy Coningsby, Elizabeth Conklin, Taylor Copley, Hunter Drew, Jairen Francis, Benjamin Hough, Jax Johnson-Stayton, Haylee Kilbourne, Jack Lemmon Jr., Elliott Mackey, Travis Murphy, Ian Ottaviano, Dillon Palmer, Natalee Plue, Cecelia Stryker

Honor: Dominik Albanese, Molly Axton, Collin Bell, Steven Brown, Savannah Carroll, Caden Cuddeback, Abigail DeHart, Anthony Endres, Alexis Freier, Benjamin Harper, Thomas Harriger, Payton Kreplin-Bouck, Noah Langtry, Chuyler Lasher, Kadie Love, Bryce Mason, Elijah Miller, Evan Morris, Avery Walters, Olivia West, Brihanna Williams

SKANEATELES HIGH SCHOOL

Campbell Savage, daughter of Brian Savage and Kelly Evans, of Skaneateles, was awarded the Skaneateles Police Chief George E. Davis Memorial Scholarship Award at the 2023 commencement ceremony.

Campbell plans to attend Oswego State University, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in chemistry, in hopes of having a career in criminal law or forensics.

During her high school years at Skaneateles, Campbell played on the Lakers soccer team. She is employed at Rosalie’s Cucina.

The scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating senior who is the son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter of a police officer and/or is pursuing a career in law enforcement or in public service sector, as well as one that demonstrates leadership and displays citizenship.

Campbell’s uncle Donald is a New York State Trooper. Her grandfather Don also started his career in law enforcement with the Dewitt Police Department and then transferred to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department. Her extended family includes uncles who were a Skaneateles police officer and an FBI agent. They have all served by volunteering at their local fire departments and communities as well.

For the second time ever in the history of the scholarship, all of Campbell's relatives in law enforcement were friends with Chief Davis.

The Davis family believes that by establishing the memorial scholarship fund, the memory and legacy of Chief Davis will remain in hearts and minds year after year, the family said in a news release. They were pleased to award this year's scholarship to Campbell because she "displays kindness and caring to others ... many of those qualities such as Chief Davis showed his community all those years."

SUNY DELHI

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jordyn Cooper, of Cato

• Victoria Forgham, of Auburn

• Lauren Pacelli, of Auburn

• Carijo Taro, of Weedsport

SUNY ONEONTA

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

Abbey Ryan, of Auburn, studying biology